Angling at locations in Galway and Mayo re-opens

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed that angling at locations in Galway and Mayo, including the Galway Weir, are open again but subject to new public health measures.

They’ve been introduced for the safety of anglers as well as local communities and include travel restrictions, social distancing, pre-booking and angling time limits

Galway Senator and Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Islands Sean Kyne has welcomed the decision to re-open the Galway and Moy Fisheries as we continue on the re-opening plan for our country.

Senator Kyne says the limit of four hours’ angling in any one day, the limit in numbers such as a maximum of four anglers at any one time at the Galway Weir, and the provision of outdoor sanitation stations are also very welcome and will protect fisheries staff as well as anglers.