Anger voiced as Western Region Enterprise Committee ignores Tanaiste’s request to consider Aptar Ballinasloe job losses

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Western Region Enterprise Committee has failed to specifically consider the pending job losses at Aptar in Ballinasloe.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten who says the committee has ignored a specific request to do so by the Tanaiste.

It comes as the Ballinasloe based firm announced, last month, that it would be closing with the loss of 115 jobs.

In July Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed to Deputy Naughten that he had asked the Western Region Enterprise Committee to consider all scenarios in relation to the company.

According to Deputy Naughten Aptar was not discussed at the Western Committee’s meeting on July 31st – nor was it on the agenda for a meeting held by group this week.

He says it’s unacceptable that the struggle for job creation in Ballinasloe has not been discussed by the enterprise body.