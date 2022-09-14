Anger over vandalism at Tuam Community Allotments

GBFM Newsroom – There’s anger and disappointment in Tuam over recent “wanton vandalism” at the community allotments at Dublin Road.

The matter was raised at a meeting of local councillors, where Galway County Council was urged to provide more support to prevent a repeat in future.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said it was so disappointing as many people had worked hard to produce vegetables and product from the allotment but that wanton vandalism had destroyed much of their work.

He hoped the council would provide support in securing the allotments, that they would help advertise their availability to increase use of the allotments and also that they might remove items illegally dumped in the area.

The engineering division agreed to look at the problems and to provide the necessary support.

Photo by Kenan Kitchen on Unsplash