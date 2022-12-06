Anger over lack of action on wandering animals on Headford Road after pony killed in collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is questioning if someone has to be killed before action is finally taken on wandering animals on the N84 Headford Road.

It’s after a car travelling from the Headford direction collided with a pony on the road last night.

While the car suffered extensive damage, the driver escaped injury – but the pony died at the scene.

Councillor James Charity says he made Galway County Council aware of loose ponies in the area as far back as October.

He’s also been campaigning for years for greater action in the area, including fencing and the introduction of exclusion zones for animals.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Charity says he cannot understand why nothing has been done.