Anger over granting of permission for biogas facility in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s frustration and anger over the granting of planning permission for a controversial biogas plant in Gort.

The project has been rejected twice by Galway County Council, but has now been approved by An Bord Pleanala.

It comes as a major disappointment to local campaigners, who’ve long argued that the proposed location at Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack is completely inappropriate.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this is not the end of the matter – and a public meeting will be held next month.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says it’s a disappointing and “mystifying” decision.