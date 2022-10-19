Anger over exclusion of N84 Headford Road from Park and Ride considerations

GBFM Newsroom – A local councillor claims the NTA has ruled out the N84 for a Park and Ride facility based on figures that are “completely wrong”.

It follows a recent presentation to Galway City Council which identified sites in Oranmore, Claregalway, and where the M6 Motorway merges with the N6.

It outlined that there’d likely be no progress until 2025 – while no options were presented for the west side of Galway City.

Councillor Andrew Reddington argues the figures provided that ruled out the N84 make no sense.