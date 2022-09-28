Anger over exclusion of Ballinasloe representatives at meeting with Drew Harris

GBFM News – It’s deeply unfair that there was no representation from Ballinasloe at a recent meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

That’s according to Councillor Declan Geraghty, who raised the matter at a meeting of the local district.

Commissioner Harris met with the County Joint Policing Committee recently, to discuss a new policing model for Galway, as well as local concerns.

The current membership of the JPC doesn’t include any representatives from the Ballinasloe district.

That’s something Councillor Geraghty says is not right.