Anger over destructive vandalism to facilities at Loughrea Lake

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is expressing anger at destructive vandalism at facilities at Loughrea Lake over the weekend.

Councillor Moegie Maher says there’s been considerable physical damage caused, as well as graffiti sprayed on the freshly painted walls.

Graffiti has been a persistent issue at the popular amenity in recent years – though the latest developments mark a major escalation in the vandalism.

Over the weekend, vandals damaged bathroom fixtures and piping, kicked down doors, sprayed graffiti on internal walls and also set a number of bins on fire.

Councillor Maher says Gardaí are doing all they can, and due to GDPR issues, CCTV cannot be installed at the location.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, he outlined what happened over the weekend.