Anger over delivery of just 85 affordable homes in Galway over lifetime of Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Fianna Fail Senator is expressing anger over the delivery of just 85 affordable homes in Galway over the lifetime of the current Government.

Senator Ollie Crowe said it’s a completely unacceptable figure that lags far behind other urban areas like Cork or Limerick.

But Minister Malcolm Noonan said the responsibility lies with Galway City and County Councils – and suggested they need a more ambitious agenda.

Senator Crowe said whoever is to blame, it’s an unacceptable situation and some sort of action is needed.