Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel

There’s considerable anger in the Roscahill area this evening amid the sudden news that over 70 refugees are to be housed there next week.

It’s understood residents have already blocked the road leading to the former Ross Lake Hotel.

While details are not clear at this point, it’s also believed the refugees will be male.

I’ve been speaking to Councillor Noel Thomas in the past few minutes – he says locals are angry at the complete lack of consultation, and feel it’s a completely inappropriate location.