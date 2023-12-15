Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel

Share story:
Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel

There’s considerable anger in the Roscahill area this evening amid the sudden news that over 70 refugees are to be housed there next week.

It’s understood residents have already blocked the road leading to the former Ross Lake Hotel.

While details are not clear at this point, it’s also believed the refugees will be male.

I’ve been speaking to Councillor Noel Thomas in the past few minutes – he says locals are angry at the complete lack of consultation, and feel it’s a completely inappropriate location.

Share story:

Pauline O Reilly slams "outrageous" call for "interference" in abortions at Portiuncula

Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says a call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula Hospital is both outrageous and disgraceful. ...

Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning. At around 3am, a number of shots were fired ...

Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass

Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The new mast would replace an existing pole that must be remove...

Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycullen 38 year old John Hand had been missing since Wednesda...