Anger in Ballinasloe as new permit granted for waste transfer station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger in Ballinasloe as Galway County Council has granted a new permit for the operation of a waste transfer station in the town.

Earlier this year, the High Court quashed a decision by the local authority to grant a permit on environmental grounds

The ‘Ballinasloe Says No’ group had taken legal action to prevent the operation of a waste transfer station at Poolboy.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s unbelievable that another permit would be granted – and argues it shows blatant disregard for the environmental concerns outlined by the High Court decision.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she says they will continue to fight, because it is simply just not the right location.