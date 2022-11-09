Anger at County Hall as Athenry/Oranmore councillors reject €4m area budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry/Oranmore councillors have voted to reject their local area budget of €4m for next year.

The figure represents a slight drop on last year – but councillors argue it’s well short of what’s actually needed to serve the district.

There was a focus on how the Oranmore/Athenry has 20 percent of the county population and the busiest roads – but receives the lowest funding.

Councillors unanimously agreed to reject the budget – which is a largely symbolic move, as the full council will vote on an overall budget later this month.

Councillor James Charity says he’s sick of empty promises from Government on addressing the long-running shortfall in funding every single year.