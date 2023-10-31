Galway Bay FM

31 October 2023

Anger as TII fails to support demand for pedestrian crossing in Kilcolgan

Anger as TII fails to support demand for pedestrian crossing in Kilcolgan

Frustration and anger is being expressed at attempts to have a pedestrian crossing installed in Kilcolgan being shot down.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon has told the Dáil of the necessity of a crossing for the village, which is divided by the N67.

He argued around one thousand people live there, and it’s simply not safe for them to be crossing over and back on the road.

But Deputy Cannon read out a response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the matter – that didn’t appear to support a crossing.

