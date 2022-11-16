Anger as new orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park still not fully operational

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park are still not fully operational and likely won’t be until well into next year.

Construction on the long awaited facilities was completed earlier this year after a saga spanning five years.

But Minister Anne Rabbitte has confirmed in the Seanad that they’re only partially operational due to lack of staff.

She said recruitment is underway with the aim of radically increasing sessions by January – but expressed doubt this will happen.

Senator Ollie Crowe said it’s “incomphrehensible” that we’re in this situation after so much money was invested in the new facilities.