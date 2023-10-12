Galway Bay FM

12 October 2023

Anger as Housing Minister snubs meeting with councillors on Galway’s housing crisis

A city councillor and former Mayor of Galway is expressing frustration at being ‘snubbed’ by the Housing Minister.

At the request of Councillor Clodagh Higgins, the local authority wrote to Minister Darragh O’ Brien earlier this year to request a meeting.

She was keen to discuss issues with housing delivery in the city – as well as the high volume of refusals by An Bord Pleanala for social and affordable housing projects.

But at a meeting this week she said it’s absolutely ‘ludicrous’ that the Minister has since been in Galway several times – but the meeting request has been ignored.

Councillor Higgins told David Nevin it’s not acceptable given we’re facing such a huge crisis.

