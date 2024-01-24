Anger and frustration over increasingly brazen dumping along N84

There’s anger and frustration over the increasingly brazen nature of illegal dumping along the N84 Headford Road.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Galway County Council this week – which heard it’s a very costly problem for the local authority.

A key point of frustration is the continued inability to use CCTV in prosecution cases due to GDPR, despite cameras being in place at various locations.

David Nevin has been speaking to local councillor Mary Hoade: