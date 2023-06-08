Anger and frustration as thieves target Circle of Life Garden in Salthill

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Thieves who have repeatedly targeted the Circle of Life Garden in Salthill are being branded as “shameless”.
The Garden commemorates those who donated organs to give others a new lease of life.
But in recent weeks, thieves have stolen numerous plants and shrubs from the garden.
Martina Goggins is a co-founder of the Strange Boat Donor Foundation, which created and manages the garden.
She told Galway Talks of one particular incident where a special flower arrangement was stolen twice.