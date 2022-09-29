Anger and frustration as plans stall for Oranmore Primary Care Centre

GBFM News – There’s been a step backwards in plans to construct a new Primary Care Centre in Oranmore.

A meeting of the Health Forum West this week heard that the project has stalled due to current market conditions.

Planning permission was granted for the proposed centre at Limerick Road last year.

It would house a wide range of services including public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, x-ray services and counselling.

But the meeting this week heard due to current market conditions, the original commercial deal offered to the HSE is no longer viable.

This means a new Agreement for Lease has to be signed in order for construction to begin.

Councillor Liam Carroll said he’s getting worried about whether the project will now even happen – saying there’s huge frustration locally over the delays.

He argued that since he started questioning the project, over 400 homes have been built in Oranmore alone and the population has been rapidly expanding.

Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West, Breda Crehan Roche, said she fully agreed – and pledged to facilitate a meeting on the issue.