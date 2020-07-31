Anger after temporary access to Clarin College constructed in residential estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s significant anger among residents in an Athenry estate after a temporary pedestrian access to Clarin College was constructed through the area.

Last week, it was reported that design plans for a temporary access were being reviewed by senior engineers but railings have now been put in place through Lorro Gate – marking out a pathway to the school.

It follows long-running concerns over the lack of a safe access to the new school, which is located on the R348 near Joyce’s Supermarket.

Residents say the walkway was constructed without any consultation and they’ve raised serious concerns over the number of students who will be passing through as the school accommodates a thousand pupils.

Brendan McGuinness who lives in Lorro Gate says there are health and safety concerns.

Chair of GRETB, Cllr Michael Moegie Maher has apologised for the lack of consultation with residents – saying somebody dropped the ball.

However, he said the temporary access will be removed when a permanent footbridge is constructed next year linking Prospect to the R348.

To hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…