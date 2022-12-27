Anam Cara to hold meeting in Galway on the 4th of January.

The Parental and Sibling Bereavement Support group Anam Cara will hold a meeting in Galway on Wednesday the 4th of January in the Clayton Hotel in Briarhill.

The meeting will begin at 7.15pm and they welcome any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

The group will also be launching their “Miles that Matter” challenge in January where they are asking participants to complete 280,000 steps in the month of February.

People can do this any way they wish i.e. 10k steps a day, a series of 10k runs, marathon etc. Participants register free of charge but are encouraged to fundraise.

If you wish to register for the meeting or the challenge, Anam Cara can be contacted at 085 – 2888888 or by email [email protected]