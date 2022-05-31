Anam Cara set to hold summer bereavement support meeting in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anam Cara is set to hold its summer bereavement support meeting on tomorrow evening (June 1).

The organisation is a bereavement support charity for parents who have lost a child.

The face-to face meeting is set to take place in The Clayton Hotel in Briarhill at 7.15pm tomorrow.

Bereaved parents can also avail of Anam Cara’s online service through their podcast series “Conversations in Grief”.

Sharon Vard from Anam Cara said summer is a particularly hard time for parents who have lost a child.