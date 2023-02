Galway Bay FM newsroom – Anam Cara, the national organisation supporting bereaved parents, is encouraging people in Galway to take part in their upcoming Camino Walk.

The group are walking a section of the Camino de Santiago in Spain in May, with places still available.

Anam Cara is hosting its monthly bereavement support meeting tomorrow at 7.15pm in The Clayton Hotel Briarhill.

Sharon Vard of Anam Cara Galway explains the benefits of the 7-day Camino trip: