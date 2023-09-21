Galway Bay FM

21 September 2023

~1 minutes read

An Taisce’s Ponds Project comes to Galway City

An Taisce’s Ponds Project comes to Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce and Galway City Council are running a new Ponds project to celebrate their role as resevoirs for biodiversity.

To kick-start the project, a workshop is being held in the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit on Saturday week (30th September)

The event will include a talk from An Taisce’s pond advisor Féidhlim Harty, as well as a walk around the new pond in nearby Merlin Woods.

The event will be free of charge and will run from 10am to 12:30pm

Biodiversity Officer at Galway City Council Paula Kearney says the imortance of standing water is invaluable for local wildlife.

 

