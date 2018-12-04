An Taisce queries site selection for proposed Galway Hospice building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce has argued that building the proposed new building for Galway Hospice in the south meadows beside Merlin Park Hospital does not represent good planning.

Peter Butler of An Taisce addressed the oral hearing on the project plan at the Connacht Hotel today.

An Taisce submits that building a hospice within the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital would represent better planning having considered the availability of alternative suitable sites.

The group also argues the planning authority should have sought clarification on site selection information from the applicant such as future building projects including the possible replacement of units 5 and 6, and possible alternative sites within the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital.

Mr. Butler stressed that while An Taisce is in full support of enhanced palliative care services in the city and county, it does not agree with the site selected.

Caroline Stanley of The Friends of Merlin Woods questioned the plan for future development at the 6.7 hectare site, when, she argued, only 2.8 hectares is needed.

She urged An Bord Pleanala officials to protect biodiversity in the city and not to set a precedent for destruction.

Opening the hearing submissions, Galway Hospice CEO Mary Nash said the site is ideal as it is adjacent to an acute hospital and provides a quiet space where patients can have peace and tranquillity.

The CEO said a site has been sought since 2010 when an options appraisal was carried out which recommended that the site in Renmore had limitations for expansion.

She said demand for the service is growing rapidly due to the West’s ageing population and the service expansion to care for not just cancer patients but other areas such as MS, COPD, Parkinsons and those with respiratory failure.

The hearing continues.

