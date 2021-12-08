An Taisce Galway says approved Ring Road not the solution to traffic congestion and is unlikely to be built

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce Galway says the Galway City Ring Road would do nothing to solve traffic congestion across the city and is unlikely to ever be built.

It comes as An Bord Pleanála has granted approval for the project, which is some two decades in the making, including a failed previous attempt.

Peter Butler is Chairperson of An Taisce Galway Planning Committee.

He feels the road will never be built and we should not be basing our plans around an assumption that it will.

He argues only a major investment in public transport can solve the traffic issues.

Meanwhile, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv argues it’s not one or the other and the ring road would enable better public transport options.

He had this to say when asked about those who feel the expected €1bn cost of the project should instead be invested in public transport.