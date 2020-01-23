An Post unveils stamp in association with Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post in association with Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture is today unveiling a joint stamp to mark the designation of Galway and Rijeka in Croatia as European Capitals of Culture.

Famous features of Galway life and culture will be seen on the stamps such as the Spanish Arch, the Claddagh Ring, the Galway Hooker and the City Coat of Arms.

The Rijeka stamp will feature the Trsat Castle, St.Vitus Cathederal, the distinctive yellow City Tower and a Bellman from the Rijeka region.

An Post CEO David McRedmond says that the joint stamp with the Croatian post office is a very rare thing.

Galway 2020 CEO Patricia Philibin says they want to see the stamps travelling all over the world.