Galway Bay fm newsroom – 750 electric vehicles will be delivering post around the country by 2022, with the initiative due to be rolled out in Galway next year.

200 rechargeable bikes and vans will be making zero emission deliveries around Dublin by the end of this year.

While the service will begin to be rolled out in Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford next year.

An Post CEO, David McRedmond says the volume of parcels means regular bikes are being phased out.