An Post to accept financial donations for a Creeslough Community Support Fund at all post offices

The An Post Board, management and staff across Ireland send their deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the Cresslough tragedy, to those who are injured, to the Postmistress and Post Office staff and all the Creeslough community.

An Post will accept donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund at all its 920 Post Offices nationwide from this Monday, 10th October. All donations by cash or debit card will be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide practical support and services to all those who have been bereaved, injured or made homeless by Friday’s tragedy. There will be no fee payable for making donations.

An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with State service providers and local groups to ensure that supports are available to all those who need them in the weeks and months ahead.