Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post has rolled out a new multi-million electric vehicle fleet for Galway City.

The announcement was made today at a special event attended by elected representatives and members of the local business community.

It makes Galway the second location behind Dublin to make the transition to an emission-free service.

Speaking to Galway Talks, An Post CEO David McRedmond says it’s a significant but essential investment.

Photo – An Post