An Post confirms Oughterard will retain its post office

An Post has confirmed that Oughterard will retain its post office.

The village’s current postmistress is retiring in September – leading to local concerns over the future of the service.

An Post had sought a new operator, and applications closed last month.

Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish says he’s now received written confirmation that the replacement will be in the village.