An Garda Siochana and Office of Public Works confirm upgrade works for Headford Garda Station

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The future of Headford Garda station is now secure following an announcement that upgrade works are to take place in the station in the near future.

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the Office of Public Works has received information regarding upgrade works and will prepare a tender pack to issue in the coming weeks.

Councillor Reddington received the confirmation this morning and speaking to Galway Bay FM news said that this was a huge investment for Headford Garda Station.

He said “I have been informed that OPW Property Maintenance have received information from AGS regarding upgrade works at Headford Garda Station. OPW will prepare a tender pack to issue in the coming weeks for the following works:

– Fire protection works to ceilings and doors

– Fabric remedial works to resolve rising damp issues

– Universal access works to entrance and reception areas

“I have worked very closely with Minister O Donovan on the above and he is due to visit Headford In the next couple of months to visit the site along with another few projects for Headford

“This is a major step forward for protecting the future use of the Garda Station.”