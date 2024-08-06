6 August 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal of housing estate in Athenry

Share story:
An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal of housing estate in Athenry

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the refusal of a housing estate in Athenry.

County planners last year refused permission for the 49 home project at a site at Farranablake East, over 1km south of Athenry town.

Of the main reasons given was the site is located in an area not zoned for development.

An Bord Pleanála has now also refused permission to Laurem Construction Ltd.

The reason given is failure to demonstrate the development would have access to an effective wastewater system.

Share story:

Garda appeal after man knocked unconscious in city assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked unconscious in an assault in the city. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morn...

First electric sweeper in West takes to the streets of Galway City

The first electric sweeper in the West of Ireland has taken to the streets of Galway City. It’s been introduced as part of the City Council’s ...

First Steps taken in developing new Greenway in Connemara

The first steps have been taken in developing a new Greenway in Connemara However the prevalence of conservation measures between Clifden and Kylemore may...

Motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill caught doing 105 kilometres an hour

A motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill has been caught doing 105 kilometres an hour in the 50 zone Gardaí described the incident as alarming, with ...