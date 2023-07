Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of a planned housing development in Barna.

The project, lead by Martina Connelly, would have seen 10 homes built at An Leac Liath.

But county planners rejected the plans early last year, citing concerns over access and an associated risk to traffic and pedestrians.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala, who have now upheld the original refusal of permission.