An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of housing development in Ballinasloe

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a housing development in Ballinasloe.

The project, led by Niamh & Shane Dolan, would have seen 13 homes built at Glentaun on the east side of the town.

The plans were rejected by county planners in December 2021, who found the design and layout did not reflect the existing form of the nearby town centre.

They also held it did not provide enough pedestrian connectivity and took issue with sightlines at the proposed entrance.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala – which has now upheld the original refusal of permission.