An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 72 new homes in Athenry

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a refusal of permission for 72 new homes in Athenry.

An appeal was lodged by Bellerin 3A Limited after the project was initially refused by county planners last September.

The proposed development would have been based along Prospect Road and would back onto the rail line.

The main reason given for refusal by county planners was the land not being zoned for development.

But they also had issues with pedestrian and cycling connectivity, and the development being out of character with the area.

An Bord Pleanala has now also refused permission for the proposal following an appeal lodged last October.

They held it doesn’t provide satisfactory plans for connectivity to the wider urban pedestrian and cycle network.