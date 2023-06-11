An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 20 homes in Gort

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision to refuse 20 new homes in Gort.

The project, led by RHOC Gort Ltd, would have been built on the Ennis Road, opposite the existing Burren View estate.

The development at Rindifin, Ennis Road, would have been a mix of 12 houses and 8 apartments.

It was rejected by county planners in late 2021, on a number of grounds.

They included the lands not being suitably zoned, substandard quality of residential design, and potential traffic hazards.

Now, An Bord Pleanala has decided on an appeal lodged by the developer-

And has upheld the refusal of permission.

The planning inspector deemed it incompatible with zoning under the Gort local area plan and found it would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.