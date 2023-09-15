An Bord Pleanala upholds permission to transform ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at Claddagh into home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld a grant of permission to transform the former ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at the Claddagh into a private home.

Several local residents objected to the original plans, and a further objection was lodged with An Bord Pleanala after it was approved.

The existing cottage at Fairhill Road Upper is a restored authentic Claddagh traditional dwelling with a workshop at the rear of the site.

The proposed new home would be a four bedroom, two story dwelling with the cottage forming a central part of the blueprint.

It was approved by Galway City Council last year despite some local objections – prompting a further objection to An Bord Pleanala.

Among the arguments were that it was excessive in footprint and the planned modular design isn’t in keeping with the local area.

An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the original grant of permission with several revised conditions.