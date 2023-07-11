An Bord Pleanala upholds permission for telecommunications mast near Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld the granting of permission for a telecommunications mast near Claregalway.

The 27m high structure would be located at Cahergowan, and was granted permission by Galway County Council in early 2022.

A number of local submissions had argued against the project, including on environmental grounds.

The decision to grant permission to Vantage Towers Limited was then appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The planning body has now upheld the original grant of permission.