Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanála upholds permission for 33 meter high mobile mast in Cregmore

Share story:
An Bord Pleanála upholds permission for 33 meter high mobile mast in Cregmore

An Bord Pleanála has upheld permission for the construction of a 33 metres high mobile mast in Cregmore.

The mobile broadband mast would be based at lands near a bend in the L3102, between Cregmore National School and Cregmore Bridge.

While a number of submissions were lodged against the plans, An Bord Pleanála has decided to uphold the permission.

The plans for the project were lodged by One Tower Ltd last May, with permission granted by Galway County Council last year.

Objections to the plans for the mast came from local residents, with many raising concerns over its proximity to the local school.

Many of the submissions also cited health concerns, while others argued it would have a negative visual impact on the area – but An Bord Pleanála did not agree with that.

It also found that the proposed project is in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

An Bord Pleanála upheld the permission with eight conditions attached.

Share story:

Delays to city flood relief scheme could push completion date out to 2030

Delays to the city flood relief scheme could push the completion date out to 2030, according to information obtained by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly ...

Solidarity party select election candidate for Galway City East

The Solidarity party has selected a candidate to run in the local elections for Galway City East. Castlegar man Conor Burke will join the People Before Pr...

School in Lettermore offers family the opportunity to relocate to Connemara

A school in Lettermore is offering a family the opportunity to relocate to Connemara, The family must enrol their children in the local school Scoil Rón�...

Supermac's to give a First Galway Jersey to babies born on Connacht and Leinster final days

Supermac’s has decided to share the joy with the newest generation of Galway GAA supporters. The “My First Galway Jersey” will celebrate...