An Bord Pleanala turns down major development in Athenry including housing and Lidl

13 December 2023
~1 minutes read
13 December 2023
~1 minutes read
A playground in Tuam is to remain closed indefinitely due to expected excavation works at the former Mother and Baby Home. The matter arose at a meeting o...
Claregalway will tomorrow host Galway’s Decade of Commemorations closing event from midday to 5pm The event will see the public join with community ...
Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Tesco in Oranmore. The project would see the existing store amalgamated with vacant retail units number 3 and 4...
Headford Garda Station will receive an additional Garda from December 19. Two Gardaí had been deployed in the station to cover the area which stretches f...