An Bord Pleanala to reconsider appeal against refusal of 74 homes in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an appeal against the refusal of 74 homes in Knocknacarra.

The project, led by Diagnostic Medical Imagine International Ltd, would be based at Rosario, Kingston.

The project would involve the demolition of two existing houses and the construction of 74 residential units, gym, and new vehicle entrance.

They’d be a mix of apartment blocks, terraced homes, semi-detached and detached units.

The plan was rejected by city planners in 2021 – and that decision was upheld by An Bord Pleanala later that year.

They found the applicant failed to provide evidence of consent, or demonstrate sufficent legal interest, for lands needed for the development.

But the board’s decision was later quashed by Order of the High Court – and the application will now be reconsidered.

A decision is due in September.