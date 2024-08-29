Galway Bay FM

29 August 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala to reconsider 186 bed hotel at Ballybrit after High Court quashes refusal

An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider plans for a 186-bed hotel at Ballybrit – after the High Court quashed an order refusing permission.

The board had taken two years to reach a decision that was finally issued in January.

Efforts by Parosi Development Ltd to build the eight storey hotel at Briarhill Business Park are a long-running affair.

Plans were first lodged in 2020 and approved in 2022 – but an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a local business and a local resident.

A core argument was the design and scale of the development being allegedly out of character with the area, and how that would impact on nearby businesses, services, and homes.

Initially, a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanala recommended approval of the project – but was over-ruled by a split decision from the board.

The developer went to the High Court – and has now secured an order quashing the decision from the higher planning body.

The plans will have to be reassessed again – and how long that will take, is anyone’s guess.

