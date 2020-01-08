An Bord Pleanála to decide on controversial upgrade of Claregalway GAA pitch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to upgrade the GAA pitch in Claregalway has been referred to An Bord Pleanála for decision.

It’s after the project in Lakeview was appealed due to concerns including the possible impact on nearby residents and on any future residential developments, as well as the impact of floodlighting.

The plan led by Club CLG Bhaile Chláir na Gaillimhe and would involve upgrading the existing grass field to an artificial all weather pitch as well as upgrading lighting to provide eight floodlights.

It would also have involved a play area for children.

County planners granted permission for the project in early December with a number of conditions.

One had stated the floodlighting is to be cowled and directed onto the all-weather surface pitch.

It was also stated that the hours of operation were to be from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 8pm at weekends.

Following the appeal, an Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision in May (05/05).