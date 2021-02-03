An Bord Pleanála sets provisional decision date for proposed city ring road project

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A provisional date in late April has been set for a decision on the proposed Galway city ring road.

An Bord Pleanála has set a provisional target date of April 30th for the decision, while the file is still with the inspector.

The proposed N6 GCRR is made up of a 5.6km single carriageway from 2 kilometres west of Barna Village to the Ballymoneen Road and 11.9 kilometres of dual carriageway from Ballymoneen Road to the eastern tie-in with the N6 at Coolagh, Briarhill.

The plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses.

The oral hearing for the controversial project moved online last October after it was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions on indoor gatherings.

281 of the 296 submissions and objections made to An Bord Pleanála related to engineering matters, the need for the scheme, alternatives considered and the impacts on material assess non-agricultural.

The board has a set a provisional date of late April for decision.

However this is subject to change due to the possible impact of COVID-19 restrictions.