An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for off-license at Westwood student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for an off-license at the Westwood student accommodation development in Dangan.

Tom Meehan and Sons Limited had sought the change of use of the existing café and retail shop at Block A to include part off-license use.

The plan was rejected by city planners – and an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala, who have now backed the original decision.

They found the plan would have an adverse impact on the integrity and viability of the café/restaurant function as previously permitted.