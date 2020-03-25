An Bord Pleanála rejects plan for 330 apartment development in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a controversial plan for the development of 330 apartments in Knocknacarra.

The plan led by Glenveagh Developments would see the construction of six blocks, ranging from 4 to 7 storeys, at Knocknacarra District Centre, Gort na Bró in Rahoon.

The development consisted of 93 one-bed apartments, 219 two-bed apartments and 20 three-bed apartments, 16 retail units, a creche, a courtyard, and space for communal use.

It has been met with significant local opposition with a petition against the project receiving over 700 signatures.

Concerns included the potential impact on nearby schools, public transport in the area and the over-density on the site in question.

In making its decision, An Bord Pleanála stated the ratio of dual aspect apartments proposed is substantially below the minimum requirement and that this would fail to provide an acceptable standard of amenity for its future occupants.

It was also considered that the proposed childcare facility provision is deficient in the provision of childcare places and is not in accordance with guidelines.

It was also noted that the board was not satisfied that the quality of communal open space and the limited extent of the proposed podium level deck between Blocks E and F would provide a sufficient visual and residential amenity for future occupants.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly says many local residents will be relieved by the outcome