An Bord Pleanala refuses plans for Lidl in Westside for second time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has refused plans for a new Lidl in the Westside area for the second time.

The supermarket would have been located at the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

The plan has now been put forward twice – and ended up with An Bord Pleanala on both occasions.

It would have involved the part-demolition of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises as well as a number of workshops.

The proposed Lidl development has now been refused once again by An Bord Pleanala – who say the development would be contrary to the zoning objectives for the area in the City Development Plan.

Objections were lodged by RGDATA and Tesco Ireland, which cited a range of factors including an oversupply of supermarkets in the area.

The HSE also raised concerns over potential interference with the operation of a helipad at UHG.