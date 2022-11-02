An Bord Pleanala refuses plans for 50 homes in Loughrea

GBFM Newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for 50 new homes in Loughrea.

The plans would have seen a mix of semi-detached and detached homes constructed at Baunoge.

Galway County Council refused permission in December – finding the proposed development was of poor residential design and presented serious traffic safety issues.

The developer, Jardonelle Ltd, appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala.

But the original decision has now been upheld.

Planners found the development as proposed would result in a poor quality of residential design, substandard in scale and failing to provide high-quality usable open spaces.

They also weren’t satisfied that the development wouldn’t have a significant effect on the Lough Rea SAC or Lough Rea SPA.