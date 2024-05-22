An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a guesthouse in Loughrea.

The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existing derelict home at Athenry Road demolished and replaced with a two-storey guesthouse.

The home is adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

But county planners found the size and scale would amount to over-development of the site, and be out of character with the local area.

An Bord Pleanala has now refused the plans on appeal, finding it would constitute overdevelopment.