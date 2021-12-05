An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for 74 unit Kingston development

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for a 74 unit development in Kingston on the west side of the city.

The plans would have seen two existing homes demolished. and a mix of houses and apartments constructed on a site located between a number of existing estates.

The 1.81 hectare site is located on the north side of Kingston Road, to the west of Taylors Hill.

Estating estates Manor Avenue, Garrai de Brun, Bru na Mara, Bar Na Carraige, Fort Lorenzo, Carraig Ard and Cuan Na Coille are located on the lands to the east, north and to the west.

The proposed development led by Diagnostic Medical Imaging Ltd would consist of 32 three and four-bed houses and 44 one, two, and three-bed apartments.

City planners refused the development at the end of March, citing a number of issues – which saw an appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The planning body has now rejected the appeal, citing an unresolved legal issue regarding land involved in the development.

An Bord Pleanála says a grant of permission would not be feasible or implementable due to insufficient legal interest or consent.